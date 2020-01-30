Pamela M. Lopker Sells 1,000 Shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) Stock

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) President Pamela M. Lopker sold 1,000 shares of QAD stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $53,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 4,275,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,763,057.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:QADA opened at $52.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.29 and a beta of 1.11. QAD Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $54.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.45 and a 200 day moving average of $46.01.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $77.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.28 million. QAD had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. QAD’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QAD Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. QAD’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.86%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on QADA shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on QAD from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of QAD from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of QAD in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. QAD has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in QAD by 19.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,575 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of QAD by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 222,592 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,279,000 after buying an additional 30,346 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of QAD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $810,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QAD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of QAD by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 44.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About QAD

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve