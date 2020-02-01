PANDORA A /S/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.71

PANDORA A /S/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.71 and traded as high as $13.24. PANDORA A /S/S shares last traded at $13.14, with a volume of 8,079 shares changing hands.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PANDORA A /S/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

PANDORA A /S/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PANDY)

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company offers jewelry, including diamonds, gemstones, cultured pearls, man-made stones, and silver and gold, as well as leather, glass, wood, enamel, and textile products. Its products primarily include charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants.

