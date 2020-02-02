Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $21.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.01) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Panhandle Oil and Gas an industry rank of 106 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PHX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Panhandle Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered Panhandle Oil and Gas from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Panhandle Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

NYSE PHX traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $7.23. 44,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,029. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Panhandle Oil and Gas has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.97.

Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $1.27. The company had revenue of $15.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 million. Panhandle Oil and Gas had a positive return on equity of 11.90% and a negative net margin of 78.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that Panhandle Oil and Gas will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Panhandle Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Panhandle Oil and Gas in the third quarter valued at $2,921,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 187,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 368,305 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after buying an additional 10,020 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

Panhandle Oil and Gas Company Profile

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, and North Dakota. As of September 30, 2018, the company owned perpetual ownership of 258,555 net mineral acres; leased 17,203 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,079 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 69 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

