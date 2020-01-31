Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Short Interest Update

Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,480,000 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the December 31st total of 6,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 761,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.8 days. Currently, 26.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ PZZA traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,530. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.41. Papa John’s Int’l has a 12 month low of $38.29 and a 12 month high of $67.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.41.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Papa John’s Int’l had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $403.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s Int’l will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 1,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total value of $102,216.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,134.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total transaction of $107,540,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,100,552 shares of company stock worth $119,676,817 over the last 90 days. 43.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Papa John’s Int’l in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Papa John’s Int’l by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,025,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,571,000 after purchasing an additional 75,349 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Papa John’s Int’l by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,052,000 after purchasing an additional 50,798 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Papa John’s Int’l by 1,209.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 19,842 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Papa John’s Int’l by 311.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 209,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,354,000 after purchasing an additional 158,278 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. CL King started coverage on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.55.

Papa John’s Int’l Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives