January 29, 2020
Latest News

Paragon Banking Group’s (PAG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

John Highviewby John Highview

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PAG. Investec downgraded Paragon Banking Group to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 580 ($7.63) to GBX 555 ($7.30) in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Paragon Banking Group to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 519 ($6.83) in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Paragon Banking Group from GBX 445 ($5.85) to GBX 495 ($6.51) and gave the stock a sector performer rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paragon Banking Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 552.43 ($7.27).

LON:PAG opened at GBX 529.50 ($6.97) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 607.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 522.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 477.93. Paragon Banking Group has a 52 week low of GBX 385.20 ($5.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 555.50 ($7.31). The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 10.99.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a GBX 14.20 ($0.19) dividend. This is an increase from Paragon Banking Group’s previous dividend of $7.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.83%. Paragon Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.44%.

In related news, insider Hugo Tudor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 477 ($6.27), for a total value of £143,100 ($188,239.94).

About Paragon Banking Group

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

See Also: Put Option

Analyst Recommendations for Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG)

John Highview

View all posts by John Highview →

You might also like

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NYSE:AIH) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Advance Gold (CVE:AAX) Stock Price Up 21.1%

American Express (NYSE:AXP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.00 Per Share

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *