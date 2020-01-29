Paragon Banking Group’s (PAG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PAG. Investec downgraded Paragon Banking Group to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 580 ($7.63) to GBX 555 ($7.30) in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Paragon Banking Group to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 519 ($6.83) in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Paragon Banking Group from GBX 445 ($5.85) to GBX 495 ($6.51) and gave the stock a sector performer rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paragon Banking Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 552.43 ($7.27).

LON:PAG opened at GBX 529.50 ($6.97) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 607.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 522.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 477.93. Paragon Banking Group has a 52 week low of GBX 385.20 ($5.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 555.50 ($7.31). The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 10.99.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a GBX 14.20 ($0.19) dividend. This is an increase from Paragon Banking Group’s previous dividend of $7.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.83%. Paragon Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.44%.

In related news, insider Hugo Tudor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 477 ($6.27), for a total value of £143,100 ($188,239.94).

About Paragon Banking Group

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

