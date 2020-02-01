Paragon Banking Group’s (PAG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PAG. Investec cut Paragon Banking Group to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 580 ($7.63) to GBX 555 ($7.30) in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Paragon Banking Group from GBX 445 ($5.85) to GBX 495 ($6.51) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 543 ($7.14) target price (up previously from GBX 530 ($6.97)) on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Paragon Banking Group to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 519 ($6.83) in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 552.43 ($7.27).

PAG stock opened at GBX 508 ($6.68) on Thursday. Paragon Banking Group has a 52-week low of GBX 385.20 ($5.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 555.50 ($7.31). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 524.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 479.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 607.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54.

In related news, insider Hugo Tudor sold 30,000 shares of Paragon Banking Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 477 ($6.27), for a total value of £143,100 ($188,239.94).

Paragon Banking Group Company Profile

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

