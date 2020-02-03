Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) Receives $15.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

PGRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Paramount Group from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Paramount Group in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th.

In other news, major shareholder Alexander Otto sold 16,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total transaction of $222,409.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,656,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,222,218.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Katharina Otto-Bernstein bought 33,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $450,066.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,164,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,103,853.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Paramount Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 224,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,995,000 after buying an additional 16,146 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Paramount Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,749,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,225,000 after buying an additional 118,389 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Paramount Group by 969.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 958,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,799,000 after buying an additional 869,117 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Paramount Group by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 411,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,495,000 after buying an additional 144,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Paramount Group by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PGRE traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. Paramount Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $15.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 176.96, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.77.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.21). Paramount Group had a return on equity of 0.44% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $198.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Paramount Group will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

About Paramount Group

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

