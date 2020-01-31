Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share, Svb Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) – Investment analysts at Svb Leerink issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. Svb Leerink analyst A. Fadia forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Svb Leerink has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.37) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 505.07% and a negative return on equity of 5,327.73%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PRTK. WBB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Paratek Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.46.

Shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.72. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $7.39.

In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Evan Loh sold 14,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $44,993.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 417,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,569.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 23,656 shares of company stock valued at $73,334 over the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 45.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,602,747 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,394,000 after acquiring an additional 501,177 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% in the third quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 749,660 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after buying an additional 279,475 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 673,779 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 31,526 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 414,364 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICM Asset Management Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.63% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon biology and tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea.

