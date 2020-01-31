Pareteum (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) Trading Up 10.4%

Pareteum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM)’s share price was up 10.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.76 and last traded at $0.74, approximately 1,954,500 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 6,743,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pareteum in a report on Monday, October 21st. Oppenheimer lowered Pareteum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum lowered Pareteum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Lake Street Capital lowered Pareteum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $0.75 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pareteum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Pareteum in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Pareteum during the second quarter worth $40,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Pareteum by 166.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 45,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 28,355 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Pareteum during the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Pareteum by 29.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 26,521 shares in the last quarter.

About Pareteum (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM)

Pareteum Corporation operates a communications cloud services platform in Europe and internationally. Its platform provides mobility, messaging, and security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The company's platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, as well as for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a SaaS, PaaS, or IaaS basis.

