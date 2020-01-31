Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) Short Interest Update

Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 397,200 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the December 31st total of 348,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.7 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 410,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 86,445 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 18.6% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 217,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 34,191 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 162,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Park City Group during the 2nd quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its holdings in Park City Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 50,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Park City Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ PCYG opened at $4.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.31. Park City Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $8.89. The company has a market cap of $99.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 1.59.

About Park City Group

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in the United States. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution that is used for sourcing products, and enables to screen and choose suppliers; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety Solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain Solutions, which enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

