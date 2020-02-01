Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE:PKE) Short Interest Down 9.4% in January

Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE:PKE) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 640,000 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the December 31st total of 706,600 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 97,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Park Electrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of NYSE:PKE traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.47. 233,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,793. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.93. The company has a market cap of $328.12 million, a PE ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.04. Park Electrochemical has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $23.30.

Park Electrochemical (NYSE:PKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.85 million for the quarter. Park Electrochemical had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 181.69%.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Park Electrochemical by 387.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Park Electrochemical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Park Electrochemical by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Park Electrochemical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Park Electrochemical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park Electrochemical Company Profile

Park Electrochemical Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells high-technology digital and radio frequency/microwave printed circuit material products primarily for the telecommunications and Internet infrastructure, enterprise, and military/aerospace markets. It also designs, develops, and manufactures advanced composite materials, primary and secondary structures and assemblies, and low-volume tooling products for the aerospace markets.

