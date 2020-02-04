Park Hotels & Resorts Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:PK)

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 557 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 526% compared to the typical volume of 89 put options.

PK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Park Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PK. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 12.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 789,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,770,000 after acquiring an additional 87,318 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 43,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 293,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after buying an additional 22,208 shares during the last quarter.

PK opened at $22.21 on Tuesday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $21.67 and a one year high of $33.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.37.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.64). Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.27 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.91%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.32%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

