Park Lawn Corp (TSE:PLC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Park Lawn Corp (TSE:PLC) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of PLC stock traded up C$0.49 on Tuesday, hitting C$30.31. 8,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.29, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Park Lawn has a 52 week low of C$23.16 and a 52 week high of C$31.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$29.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$28.26. The firm has a market cap of $873.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.59.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$66.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$67.17 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Park Lawn will post 0.8200001 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Park Lawn from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$35.00 price target on shares of Park Lawn in a report on Monday, January 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Park Lawn from C$33.00 to C$34.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Park Lawn from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Park Lawn currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.00.

Park Lawn Company Profile

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in North America. The company owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes. It also offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

