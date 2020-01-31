Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.02

Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 1.02 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This is an increase from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01.

Park National has a payout ratio of 57.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSEAMERICAN:PRK opened at $97.05 on Friday. Park National has a 12 month low of $86.85 and a 12 month high of $105.52.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $105.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.84 million.

In other Park National news, Director Timothy S. Mclain sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $52,105.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio and Northern Kentucky. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

