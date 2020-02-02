Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) CEO Buys $11,585.00 in Stock

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) CEO Vito S. Pantilione acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.17 per share, with a total value of $11,585.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 237,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,506,999.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ PKBK opened at $21.52 on Friday. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.18 and a fifty-two week high of $25.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.27. The stock has a market cap of $231.79 million, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKBK. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Parke Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 2,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Parke Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PKBK. ValuEngine upgraded Parke Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub cut Parke Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

