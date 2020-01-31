Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) Short Interest Up 14.1% in January

Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the December 31st total of 1,630,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 857,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

In other news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.38, for a total transaction of $751,425.00. Also, CFO Catherine A. Suever sold 775 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $155,403.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,571 shares of company stock worth $1,713,440 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 14.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $205.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.46.

Shares of PH opened at $205.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.96. Parker-Hannifin has a 1 year low of $152.18 and a 1 year high of $212.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $205.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.38.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

