Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $2.84 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Parker-Hannifin in a report released on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $2.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s FY2021 earnings at $11.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.95 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.46.

Shares of PH stock opened at $194.02 on Monday. Parker-Hannifin has a 12 month low of $152.18 and a 12 month high of $212.05. The company has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $205.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.12. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.70%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.38, for a total transaction of $751,425.00. Also, CFO Catherine A. Suever sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $155,403.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,427 shares of company stock valued at $2,263,771 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

