Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target Raised to $223.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $209.00 to $223.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett raised Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $199.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.67.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $195.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $204.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.51. The company has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Parker-Hannifin has a 1 year low of $152.18 and a 1 year high of $212.05.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Catherine A. Suever sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $155,403.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.38, for a total value of $751,425.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,571 shares of company stock worth $1,713,440. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2,163.2% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,378,000. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,287,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,937,000 after buying an additional 133,543 shares during the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

