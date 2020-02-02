Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 10.25-10.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.68.

Shares of PH traded down $9.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $195.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,939,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,800. Parker-Hannifin has a one year low of $152.18 and a one year high of $212.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.27. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PH shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Parker-Hannifin from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $206.08.

In related news, CFO Catherine A. Suever sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $155,403.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joseph R. Leonti sold 2,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.56, for a total value of $446,847.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,432,175.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,571 shares of company stock worth $1,713,440 in the last 90 days. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

