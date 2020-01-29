Parker-Hannifin (PH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.27 per share for the quarter. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY20 guidance at $10.10-10.90 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 25.74%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Parker-Hannifin to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PH opened at $194.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57. Parker-Hannifin has a twelve month low of $152.18 and a twelve month high of $212.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $205.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 29.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $189.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.46.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, CFO Catherine A. Suever sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $155,403.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph R. Leonti sold 2,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.56, for a total transaction of $446,847.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,432,175.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,427 shares of company stock worth $2,263,771 over the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

