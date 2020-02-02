Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Partners Group in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of PGPHF opened at $934.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $926.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $829.23. Partners Group has a 1 year low of $680.55 and a 1 year high of $982.50.

About Partners Group

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

