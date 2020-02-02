Pathfinder Income Unt (TSE:PCD.UN) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of Pathfinder Income Unt (TSE:PCD.UN) traded down 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$8.01 and last traded at C$8.01, 10,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 136% from the average session volume of 4,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.08.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.00.

About Pathfinder Income Unt (TSE:PCD.UN)

Pathfinder Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched by Middlefield Fund Management Limited. It is managed by Middlefield Capital Corporation. The fund invests in the fixed-income markets of Canada. It seeks to invest in convertible debentures. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stocks picking approach with focus on factors like stable historical and expected future cash flows, strong balance sheets, robust financial ratios with an emphasis on debt coverage and superior prospects for growth to create its portfolio.

