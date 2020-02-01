Patient Home Monitoring Corp. (CVE:PTQ) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Patient Home Monitoring Corp. (CVE:PTQ) – Investment analysts at M Partners issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Patient Home Monitoring in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. M Partners analyst A. Hood forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the year.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Patient Home Monitoring in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

PTQ stock opened at C$0.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.42. Patient Home Monitoring has a fifty-two week low of C$0.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.02 million and a P/E ratio of -6.16.

About Patient Home Monitoring

Protech Home Medical Corp. provides and rents in-home monitoring equipment and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; INR self-testing equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; and home ventilator equipment.

