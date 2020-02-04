Patricia Lynn Guinn Buys 2,000 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) Stock

Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) Director Patricia Lynn Guinn purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $144.29 per share, for a total transaction of $288,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,801.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $145.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 52 week low of $139.83 and a 52 week high of $169.26.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($0.28). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 20.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,983,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on RGA. UBS Group cut their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $181.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.80.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

