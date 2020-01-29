Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) Short Interest Down 50.0% in January

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNBK traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.06. 1,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,292. The stock has a market cap of $51.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.03 and a beta of 0.44. Patriot National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The bank reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.81 million for the quarter. Patriot National Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 2.45%.

About Patriot National Bancorp

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company offers consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)