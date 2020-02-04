Patriot Transportation Holding Inc (NASDAQ:PATI) Major Shareholder John D. Baker II Acquires 2,100 Shares

Patriot Transportation Holding Inc (NASDAQ:PATI) major shareholder John D. Baker II purchased 2,100 shares of Patriot Transportation stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $48,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ PATI opened at $12.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.51 million, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of -0.12. Patriot Transportation Holding Inc has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $21.26.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Patriot Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Patriot Transportation stock. Willis Investment Counsel increased its position in Patriot Transportation Holding Inc (NASDAQ:PATI) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,482 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel owned about 4.41% of Patriot Transportation worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 48.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Patriot Transportation

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc, through its subsidiary, Florida Rock & Tank Lines, Inc, engages in the transportation business. The company is involved in hauling petroleum related products, including gas and diesel fuel; and dry bulk commodities, such as cement, lime, and various industrial powder products, and liquid chemicals.

