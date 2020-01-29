Patriot Transportation Holding Inc (NASDAQ:PATI) Short Interest Up 136.8% in January

Patriot Transportation Holding Inc (NASDAQ:PATI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 136.8% from the December 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Patriot Transportation stock. Willis Investment Counsel raised its stake in Patriot Transportation Holding Inc (NASDAQ:PATI) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,482 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel owned approximately 4.41% of Patriot Transportation worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 48.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PATI opened at $13.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.99 million, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of -0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.83. Patriot Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $12.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.26.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Patriot Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Patriot Transportation Company Profile

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc, through its subsidiary, Florida Rock & Tank Lines, Inc, engages in the transportation business. The company is involved in hauling petroleum related products, including gas and diesel fuel; and dry bulk commodities, such as cement, lime, and various industrial powder products, and liquid chemicals.

