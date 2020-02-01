Patrizia Immobilien AG (SWX:P1Z) Receives €22.27 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Patrizia Immobilien AG (SWX:P1Z) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €22.27 ($25.90).

P1Z has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Baader Bank set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €17.90 ($20.81) price objective on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Patrizia Immobilien has a one year low of €17.00 ($19.77) and a one year high of €24.34 ($28.30).

About Patrizia Immobilien

Recommended Story: Overbought