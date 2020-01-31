Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) Short Interest Update

Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the December 31st total of 3,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial cut Pattern Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $26.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub cut Pattern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Pattern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Pattern Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $26.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Pattern Energy Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 137,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 241.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC increased its position in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 38,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 10.2% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 158,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 14,625 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEGI opened at $26.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.97. Pattern Energy Group has a 12 month low of $19.19 and a 12 month high of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.31). Pattern Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pattern Energy Group will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.422 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Pattern Energy Group’s payout ratio is 116.55%.

Pattern Energy Group Company Profile

Pattern Energy Group Inc operates as an integrated renewable energy company. The company operates in two segments, Operating Business and Development Business. The Operating Business segment holds interest in 24 renewable energy projects with an operating capacity that totals approximately 4 gigawatts located in the United States, Canada, and Japan.

