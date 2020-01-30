Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Paul Mueller Co (OTCMKTS:MUEL) shares rose 7.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.00 and last traded at $30.00, approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.00.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paul Mueller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

The stock has a market cap of $35.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

About Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL)

Paul Mueller Company provides manufactured equipment and components for the food, dairy, beverage, chemical, pharmaceutical, and other industries. The company operates through four segments: Dairy Farm Equipment, Industrial Equipment, Field Fabrication, and Transportation. The Dairy Farm Equipment segment provides milk cooling and storage equipment and accessories, refrigeration units, and heat recovery equipment for use on dairy farms to dealers, as well as directly to farmers; and services for farmers, as well as milk coolers for rent to farmers.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?