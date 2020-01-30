Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS:MUEL traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 674 shares, compared to its average volume of 291. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.44. The company has a market capitalization of $35.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.13. Paul Mueller has a 52-week low of $22.60 and a 52-week high of $35.00.

Paul Mueller Company Profile

Paul Mueller Company provides manufactured equipment and components for the food, dairy, beverage, chemical, pharmaceutical, and other industries. The company operates through four segments: Dairy Farm Equipment, Industrial Equipment, Field Fabrication, and Transportation. The Dairy Farm Equipment segment provides milk cooling and storage equipment and accessories, refrigeration units, and heat recovery equipment for use on dairy farms to dealers, as well as directly to farmers; and services for farmers, as well as milk coolers for rent to farmers.

