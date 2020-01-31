Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Short Interest Update

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,790,000 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the December 31st total of 9,740,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $87.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Paychex has a 12-month low of $70.13 and a 12-month high of $89.96. The firm has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.87.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The business had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Paychex will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

In related news, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $1,756,627.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,275.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $1,534,368.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,008,673.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,823 shares of company stock worth $7,609,568. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 10,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paychex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?