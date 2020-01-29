Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) Receives $247.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $247.33.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $261.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Paycom Software from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

Paycom Software stock opened at $312.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.66, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.27. Paycom Software has a fifty-two week low of $139.43 and a fifty-two week high of $324.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.46 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 38.52% and a net margin of 23.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.78, for a total value of $5,319,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,628 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 13,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

