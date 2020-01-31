Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $302.00 to $367.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Paycom Software traded as high as $324.50 and last traded at $323.28, with a volume of 208148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $318.59.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $261.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Paycom Software from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.33.

In other news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.78, for a total transaction of $5,319,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,628 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 13,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $281.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.86. The firm has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.46 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 38.52% and a net margin of 23.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Company Profile (NYSE:PAYC)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

