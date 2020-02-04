Paycom Software (PAYC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE PAYC opened at $323.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.39. Paycom Software has a twelve month low of $153.45 and a twelve month high of $325.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.50, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.27.

In related news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.78, for a total transaction of $5,319,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAYC. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Paycom Software from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Paycom Software from $261.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.33.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

