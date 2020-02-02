Paylocity (PCTY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $126.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.15 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Paylocity to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $141.89 on Friday. Paylocity has a 52-week low of $69.10 and a 52-week high of $145.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 136.43, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.50.

In other news, COO Michael R. Haske sold 17,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $2,211,190.26. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 796,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,464,373.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Toby J. Williams sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $401,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at $12,260,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 504,350 shares of company stock valued at $58,701,709 over the last ninety days. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PCTY has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Paylocity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.50.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?

