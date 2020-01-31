Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Receives $123.90 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.74.

Several research firms have recently commented on PYPL. Guggenheim raised shares of Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $2,693,550.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,708,160.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $275,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,274 shares in the company, valued at $11,959,677.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,379 shares of company stock worth $6,074,226. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 285.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 21,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 15,595 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Paypal by 254.9% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 57,657 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,599,000 after purchasing an additional 41,413 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in Paypal by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Paypal by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 18,081 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $117.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $136.98 billion, a PE ratio of 56.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94. Paypal has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $121.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.68.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.60%. Paypal’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Paypal will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

