Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Short Interest Up 10.6% in January

Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,810,000 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the December 31st total of 14,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research firms have recently commented on PYPL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Paypal from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Paypal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.87.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $117.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $136.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.99, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Paypal has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $121.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.68.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 14.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Paypal will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $275,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,959,677.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total transaction of $3,104,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,197,888.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,379 shares of company stock worth $6,074,226. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Paypal by 5.5% during the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 19,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Gardiner Nancy B raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Gardiner Nancy B now owns 7,965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

