Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $3.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.89. 8,958,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,956,275. Paypal has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $121.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $136.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.68.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $275,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,959,677.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total value of $3,104,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,074 shares in the company, valued at $44,197,888.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,379 shares of company stock worth $6,074,226. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Paypal in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.19.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

