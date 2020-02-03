Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) in a research note released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $135.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paypal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.03.

Shares of PYPL traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.51. 8,234,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,749,143. Paypal has a one year low of $89.71 and a one year high of $121.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.36 and a 200 day moving average of $107.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.29, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Paypal’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paypal will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $275,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,959,677.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total transaction of $3,104,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,074 shares in the company, valued at $44,197,888.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,379 shares of company stock worth $6,074,226. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Paypal by 609.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,402,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $456,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781,844 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Paypal by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,983,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,582,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,180 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Paypal in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,961,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in Paypal during the 4th quarter worth about $73,282,000. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its position in Paypal by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 7,371,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $763,598,000 after buying an additional 623,921 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

