Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Nomura reiterated a buy rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Paypal has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $126.19.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $3.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $113.89. 9,465,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,724,889. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Paypal has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $121.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paypal will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $275,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,959,677.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total value of $3,104,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,197,888.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,379 shares of company stock valued at $6,074,226 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal during the third quarter worth $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 51.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 125.4% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal during the third quarter worth $49,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

