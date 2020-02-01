Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.39-3.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.49. Paypal also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.39-3.46 EPS.

Shares of Paypal stock traded down $3.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.89. 9,442,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,724,889. Paypal has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $121.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Paypal will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $126.19.

In other Paypal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $275,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,959,677.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total transaction of $3,104,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,197,888.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,379 shares of company stock valued at $6,074,226 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

