Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target increased by SunTrust Banks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective points to a potential downside of 3.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Paypal in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.03.

Paypal stock opened at $113.89 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $136.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94. Paypal has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $121.48.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 13.84%. Paypal’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Paypal will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $2,693,550.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,160.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total value of $3,104,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,074 shares in the company, valued at $44,197,888.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,379 shares of company stock worth $6,074,226. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its position in Paypal by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 31,655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Paypal by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 280,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,300,000 after purchasing an additional 129,592 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in Paypal by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 11,660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its position in Paypal by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 12,390 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Paypal by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 63,929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

