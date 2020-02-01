Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PYPL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Paypal from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Paypal from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Paypal presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $126.19.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $3.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $113.89. 9,465,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,724,889. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.65. Paypal has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $121.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $136.98 billion, a PE ratio of 55.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paypal will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $2,693,550.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 407,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,160.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $275,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,959,677.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,379 shares of company stock worth $6,074,226. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Paypal during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paypal by 51.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Paypal by 125.4% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Paypal during the third quarter worth about $49,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

