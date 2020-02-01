Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Raised to $153.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $147.00 to $153.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Paypal from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paypal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $126.19.

PYPL stock traded down $3.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $113.89. The stock had a trading volume of 9,465,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,724,889. Paypal has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $121.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.65. The company has a market capitalization of $136.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Paypal will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $2,693,550.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,160.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $275,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,959,677.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,379 shares of company stock worth $6,074,226 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Natixis grew its holdings in Paypal by 1,020.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 78,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,998,000 after acquiring an additional 71,594 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Paypal by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,983,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,582,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,180 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Paypal in the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Paypal by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 280,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,154,000 after acquiring an additional 33,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Paypal by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

