Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.39-3.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.8-21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.79 billion.Paypal also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.39-3.46 EPS.

PYPL stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $117.12. 13,650,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,493,491. Paypal has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $121.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94.

Several equities analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Paypal in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Nomura reiterated a buy rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Paypal presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $124.87.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $2,693,550.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 407,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,708,160.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $275,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,959,677.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,379 shares of company stock valued at $6,074,226 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

