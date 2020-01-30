Paypoint plc (LON:PAY) Receives GBX 1,091 Average Target Price from Analysts

Paypoint plc (LON:PAY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,091 ($14.35).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAY. Panmure Gordon reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,263 ($16.61) price objective (up from GBX 1,257 ($16.54)) on shares of Paypoint in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Paypoint from GBX 835 ($10.98) to GBX 840 ($11.05) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paypoint in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Paypoint stock opened at GBX 1,006.80 ($13.24) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.00, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Paypoint has a 1-year low of GBX 786 ($10.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,158 ($15.23). The firm has a market capitalization of $687.07 million and a P/E ratio of 15.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,018.66 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 947.36.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 21 ($0.28) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Paypoint’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.74%.

About Paypoint

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Romania, North America, and France. The company offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles and prepaid debit card top-ups, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, broadband, and receipt advertising.

