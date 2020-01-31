PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) Insider Buys $5,358,000.00 in Stock

PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.79 per share, for a total transaction of $5,358,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 24th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 300,100 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.81 per share, for a total transaction of $8,045,681.00.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 212,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.87 per share, for a total transaction of $6,120,440.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 553,796 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.92 per share, for a total transaction of $16,569,576.32.

On Thursday, December 12th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 150,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.84 per share, for a total transaction of $4,476,000.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 593,420 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.79 per share, for a total transaction of $18,271,401.80.

On Thursday, December 5th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 811,427 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.97 per share, for a total transaction of $25,129,894.19.

On Friday, November 29th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora purchased 150,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.29 per share, for a total transaction of $4,693,500.00.

On Tuesday, November 26th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora purchased 82,355 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.40 per share, for a total transaction of $2,585,947.00.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora purchased 300,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.91 per share, for a total transaction of $9,573,000.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora purchased 5,028 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.56 per share, for a total transaction of $163,711.68.

Shares of NYSE PBF opened at $27.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.44. PBF Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.09 and a fifty-two week high of $37.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. PBF Energy’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America raised shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cowen raised shares of PBF Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $30.00 price target on shares of PBF Energy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 8.4% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in PBF Energy by 15.4% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PBF Energy by 4.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in PBF Energy by 17.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

