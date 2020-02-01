PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) Short Interest Update

PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,170,000 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the December 31st total of 6,510,000 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Shares of PBF Energy stock opened at $27.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.64. PBF Energy has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $37.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.58.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PBF Energy will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

PBF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PBF Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

In other news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora bought 200,155 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.68 per share, with a total value of $6,541,065.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 3,558,281 shares of company stock worth $107,528,217. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,627,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 154,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 6,488 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 88,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 37,307 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 229,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 75,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 339,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,224,000 after acquiring an additional 108,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

