PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Short Interest Up 5.4% in January

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 403,600 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the December 31st total of 383,100 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXN opened at $49.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.59 and its 200-day moving average is $43.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.76. PC Connection has a 52 week low of $31.15 and a 52 week high of $56.33.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $729.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.20 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 14.68%. PC Connection’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PC Connection will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th.

CNXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Sidoti set a $47.00 target price on shares of PC Connection and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

In other PC Connection news, CEO Timothy J. Mcgrath sold 12,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.09, for a total value of $656,251.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,207 shares in the company, valued at $12,476,535.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 1,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.89, for a total transaction of $75,915.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 110,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,755,950.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,039 shares of company stock worth $1,791,365 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 57.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in PC Connection during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in PC Connection during the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in PC Connection during the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in PC Connection during the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. Institutional investors own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

